Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,928. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

