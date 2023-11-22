Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. 1,715,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

