Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 10,869 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 345,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

