Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 6,689 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after buying an additional 2,349,112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 500,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 135,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,757,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.