Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,243. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $157.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

