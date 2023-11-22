Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,210,466. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.