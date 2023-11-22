Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 802 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.