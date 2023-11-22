Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

NOW traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $673.97. 357,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $678.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

