Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 293838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

