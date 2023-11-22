BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $727.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

