BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Insider Buys A$38,866.96 in Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 88,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$38,866.96 ($25,570.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from BlackWall’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. BlackWall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

