Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading 19.3% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) was up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.48. Approximately 126,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 30,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 21.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.66 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

