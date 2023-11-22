Brett Clark Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV) Stock

Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV – Get Free Report) insider Brett Clark purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($31,578.95).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.90.

Avenira Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and phosphate deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Wonarah phosphate project located in the Northern Territory; and Jundee South Gold project located in Western Australia.

