BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $105,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. 85,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $36.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.