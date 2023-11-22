BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.56. BrightView shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 38,243 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 1,713,541 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $2,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 436,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in BrightView by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 331,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

