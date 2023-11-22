Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,910,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,675,754 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 5.55% of Broadcom worth $19,872,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $981.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $874.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.55. The company has a market cap of $405.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $514.83 and a 12-month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.