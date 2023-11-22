Bruker Co. (BRKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bruker by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.