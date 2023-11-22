Bruker Co. (BRKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Bruker Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of BRKR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
