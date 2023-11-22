BTIG Research Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $19.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NTST stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 267,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

