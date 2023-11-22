Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.7 %

BG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. 305,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

