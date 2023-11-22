Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $167.04 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

