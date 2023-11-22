Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 1648025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Byotrol Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insider Activity at Byotrol

In other Byotrol news, insider Vivan Pinto acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,008.76). Company insiders own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

