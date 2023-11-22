Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $30.81. Caleres shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 41,530 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,974,989.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,974,989.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,086 shares of company stock worth $2,423,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.86.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

