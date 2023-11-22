Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6,129.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 421,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 415,103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 74.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 35,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CNQ traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.