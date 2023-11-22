Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Acquires 59,542 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 59,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 55,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 277,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,252. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

