Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Acquires 78,336 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 584.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,336 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.76. 2,052,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 678,792 shares of company stock valued at $142,987,271. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

