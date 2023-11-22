Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 6.4 %

TCOM stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 8,413,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,017. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

