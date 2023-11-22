Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.85. 541,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,234. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day moving average is $305.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

