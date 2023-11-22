Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,257 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. owned 0.11% of Toast worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Toast by 95.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $31,021.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

TOST traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 2,908,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,993. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

