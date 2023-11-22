Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Buys 15,755 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 197.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,448 shares of company stock valued at $71,488,943. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,394. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

