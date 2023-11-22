Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Buys 165 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sempra by 1,892.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,130. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

