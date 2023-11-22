Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Buys 25,902 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,871,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,925,000 after purchasing an additional 152,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 714,076 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6 %

SLB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,299,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

