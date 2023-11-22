Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 311,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,848,000. Southern accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. 946,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,761. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

