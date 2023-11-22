Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

ON stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,833. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.