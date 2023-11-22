Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 29.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,150.33. 99,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,002.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,901.66. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

