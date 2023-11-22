Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,173 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.99. The stock had a trading volume of 419,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

