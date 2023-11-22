Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.05. The stock had a trading volume of 517,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.27. The company has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

