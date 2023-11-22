Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $12.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $623.06. 1,156,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,027. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $624.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $547.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.32.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

