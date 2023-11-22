Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $15.99 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,004. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

