Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $45.99 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,873 shares of company stock worth $75,354,118 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META stock traded up $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $341.42. 6,985,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,098,109. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $877.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

