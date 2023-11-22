Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after acquiring an additional 291,819 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

ZTS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.41. 678,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,967. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

