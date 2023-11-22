Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,185 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 1,224,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

