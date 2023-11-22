Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 497.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,733 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. 868,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

