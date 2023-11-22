Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

PM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,667. The company has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

