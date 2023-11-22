Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.82. 183,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $322.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

