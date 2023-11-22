Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.89. 1,090,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,013. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $577.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $562.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

