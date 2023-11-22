Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.50. 1,570,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,430. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

