Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Makes New $15.49 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.15. The company had a trading volume of 522,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.