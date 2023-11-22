Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Purchases 112 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE V traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $254.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $236.57. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $254.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

