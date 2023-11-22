Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Purchases 7,080 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $150.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,354. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

