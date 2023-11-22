Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Purchases 9,295 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Corteva by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,328,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12,021.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,083. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

